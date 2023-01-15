Sunday, January 15, 2023
Nepal | Passenger plane crashed in Nepal, 72 people on board

January 15, 2023
According to the local television channel, bodies have been found at the crash site.

in Nepal The plane carrying 72 people has crashed on Sunday, the airport authorities say. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

The accident is said to have happened in Pokhara.

According to the local television channel, bodies have been found at the crash site. For the time being, there is no more detailed information about the casualties.

The news is updated.

