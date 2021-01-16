“We did it!” A team of Nepalese climbers succeeded, Saturday January 16, the first winter ascent of K2, the second highest peak on the planet (8,611 m) and the only “8,000” that had never been climbed in winter, Nepalese company Seven Summit Treks announced.

“The ‘wild mountain’ of Karakoram was climbed during the most dangerous of seasons: in winter. Nepalese climbers finally reached the summit of K2 this afternoon at 5 p.m. local (1 p.m. in Paris)”, said on its Twitter account the company, which had a climber on the team.

16 Jan 2021

WE DID IT, BELIVE ME WE DID IT- JOURNEY TO THE SUMMIT NEVER DONE BEFORE

The Karakorum’s ‘Savage Mountain’ been summited in most dangerous season: WINTER

Nepalese Climbers finally reached the summit of Mt. K2 (Chhogori 8611m), this afternoon at 17:00 local time. pic.twitter.com/O530X3WgKh – Seven Summit Treks (@ sst8848) January 16, 2021

The ten Nepalese had planned to gather just under the summit of K2, located in the Karakoram massif and renowned as one of the most dangerous mountains in the world, to climb the last few meters together and plant the flag of their country there.

Members of three of the four initial teams, the Nepalese regrouped to set the fixed ropes on Friday to Camp 4, at an altitude of 7800 m. Then, they chose to be daring by taking advantage of a window of good weather, without wind, to launch their assault on the summit on Saturday.

Known for decades for their aptitude for the high mountains, the Nepalese had never before placed the slightest climber on a first winter ascent to a summit of more than 8000 m, a specialty long remained the preserve of the Poles.

A handful of expeditions had previously attempted the winter climb, since the first attempt in 1987-1988. But no one had yet climbed above 7650 m. All of them had broken down in the extreme conditions of K2.

The K2 is subjected in winter to a very violent wind which can reach 200 km / h. Temperatures can drop to -60 ° on the summit parts. Due to its geographical location – it is the most northerly of all the “8000” – atmospheric pressure is also lower and air more scarce.

Winter is harsher in the Karakoram than in the Himalayas. This explains why most of the Nepalese peaks over 8,000 m were overcome in winter as early as the 1980s, while the four others located in Pakistan – besides K2 – were overcome in the 2010s.

This year, no less than four different teams and around sixty climbers were present on K2, more in total than all the previous expeditions put together.