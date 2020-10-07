Nepal has created a new border out post (BOP) on China border on Wednesday. It is a temporary BOP but it is considered to be important for security besides Nepal’s trade with China. It is near the border out post trisection, i.e. near the place where India-Nepal and China border. It is an area adjoining Sikkim area of ​​India.Nepal has built it in Olangchungola village of BOP Taplejung District. Now the Armed Police Force of Nepal will be stationed here. Senior journalist Parshuram Kafle, who is looking after defense and foreign affairs in the Nepal newspaper Naya Patrika, said that it is a Temperari BOP. People here hope that due to the presence of Armed Police Force in that area, border security will occur. At the same time, the path of trade with China will also be opened.

Kafle explained that decades ago when there was open trade between Nepal and Tibet, goods from this area of ​​Nepal used to go to Tibet and came from Tibet to Nepal. Still, they bring goods to the village of Olangchungola towards China, but now it depends on the will of China, sometimes they open the border. Parshuram informed that a road is also being constructed from Taplejunga district headquarters to Olangachungola. With the formation of BOP there is hope that the way of trade will also be opened in future.