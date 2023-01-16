Nepal | Lehti: The former dancer of the Finnish National Opera died in a plane crash

Ruan Crighton, who died in a plane crash, worked at the Finnish National Opera as a dancer between 2013 and 2019. He appeared in shows such as The Little Mermaid, The Sleeping Beauty, Moomin and the Tailed Star and The Snow Queen.

Finland Worked at the National Opera Ruan Crighton is one of the victims of the Nepal plane crash, a British newspaper Daily Mail tells.

He was the first to tell about it in Finland Evening News.

Crighton died a day after his 34th birthday.

There were a total of 72 passengers and crew members in the plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday. 70 of them have been found dead.

Most of those on the plane, i.e. 57, were Nepalese. There were 15 citizens of other countries.

According to the Daily Mail, Crighton spent the last few years studying in Amsterdam. He was supposed to graduate as a physiotherapist next year.

According to the Daily Mail, Crighton spent the last few years studying in Amsterdam. He was supposed to graduate as a physiotherapist next year.

Communications Manager of the National Theatre Johanna Järventaus told the Daily Mail that he was aware of the tragedy and confirmed that a British national of the same name had worked at the National Opera.

He hoped that the Nepalese authorities would officially verify the identities of the victims as soon as possible. He did not want to comment further on the matter at this stage.

On Sunday The plane, which took off from Kathmandu, crashed into a pass near the airport in the central Nepal city of Pokhara. The plane was on its way to Pokhara. The crashed plane was an ATR 72 and was operated by Yeti Airlines.

On Monday evening, two people were still missing, but according to the authorities, survivors are unlikely to be found.

On Monday, the rescuers found the plane’s black boxes, i.e. the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, which can clarify the causes of the accident.

Nepali airlines are known for their poor security. Due to the mountainous terrain, flying in Nepal is difficult. The European Union has banned all Nepali airlines from entering its airspace.