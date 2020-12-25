New Delhi Nepal’s leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichane has spent a lot of time playing with international cricketers from many countries in the T20 League. He has been a part of the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League, which are the world’s top T20 leagues.

Lamichane was chatting on Twitter recently, when a fan asked him to disburse Indian captain Virat Kohli. Replying to the fan, Lamichhane said, “Do you think I can do Virat Kohli?” It is at that level that there is no word to disburse it. “

Part of Delhi Capital team in IPL

Lamichane was part of the Delhi Capital team in the IPL, which reached the final for the first time. But Lamichan did not play a single match. On this, he said that “It happens. Cricket is a team game and you have to think about what is better for the team.”

Virat Kohli has currently returned to India after playing the first Test in Adelaide, Australia. He is going to be a father for the first time and so he requested for the Board of Control for Cricket in India for paternity leave. He will not play the remaining three Test matches. He has come up a notch in the recently released ICC T20 rankings and is ranked seventh in the batting rankings.

Meanwhile, Australia coach Justin Langer has confirmed that there will be no change in the playing eleven of the hosts in the Boxing Day Test starting on Saturday.

