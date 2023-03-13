Accused by the local authorities of having stolen some precious archaeological finds, a 27-year-old from Brescia was arrested in Nepal: it is Tiziano Ronchi, professor of Visual Arts at the Santa Giulia Academy, currently hospitalized for some previous pathologies.

He allegedly picked up a piece of wood without authorization during a visit to a temple in Bhaktapur. He defended himself by stating that he had taken and observed the finds and then put them back exactly where he had found them. From the accusation of a witness, however, it seems that the professor tried to remove a metal statue with a knife. At that point the soldiers of the Nepalese army intervened and blocked it. He would also try to escape.

The Italian consulate is following the story, which began last Monday through the offices in Kathmandhu, in the Italian embassy in New Delhi, also responsible for Nepal. Consul Gianluca Rubagotti went to see Ronchi yesterday in the hospital, where he was taken after his arrest following a request made by the lawyer, finding him in fairly good health.