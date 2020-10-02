Corona virus released from China has put Nepal in a big crisis along with the whole world. Although the virus has killed a large number of people in the big countries of the world including America, India, Brazil, but this crisis is also serious for Nepal because of the epidemic in a country with a small tourism based economy. There is a lack of resources to fight. Nepal’s Health Ministry has clearly stated that if the active cases exceed 25 thousand, then their country is not in a position to handle so many patients. As such, he has a recourse to lockdown.

Currently, the number of active cases in Nepal has reached close to 22 thousand. The speed in which corona cases are increasing, it is believed that there will be more than 25 thousand active cases within a week and strict lockdown can be implemented again across the country.

According to a report by Nepal’s leading newspaper Kathmandu Post, Dr. Roshan Pokhriyal, Chief Specialist, Health Department, said, “The risk is increasing with severity. The existing resources being used for the treatment of serious patients will not be able to handle additional patients after the active cases exceed 25000 thousand. ”

Inversely reduced testing

On one hand, while the emphasis is on increasing testing to control the corona infection worldwide, the KP Sharma Oli government of Nepal has curtailed the reverse investigation. KP Oli, who has been plotting against India at the behest of China to save his chair for months, wants to shut his eyes down instead of fighting Corona in the same way that he did with the capture of the dragon. The Oli government has reduced RT-PCR tests. A total of 12,444 PCR tests were conducted in Nepal on Thursday, of which 5 thousand 16 were done by private labs, while only 7 thousand tests were done in 40 government labs.

Lockdown will prevent crisis again?

On the one hand the government is considering a lockdown again, on the other hand experts say that if the infection has already spread to door-to-door and communities, then the lockdown and sanctions will not benefit. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Anoop Subedhi told the Kathmandu Post, “The same strategy does not work every time and if the lockdown is done again it will not give the expected result. The spread of corona virus infection may be more elaborate than we think. Because the positivity rate is very high, which means that the virus is spreading rapidly. ”

How many people have been infected

Nepal’s health experts believe that if the number of investigations in the country is increased, a large number of people will be found infected. According to the data released by the government, 79,728 people have been infected in the country so far, out of which 25,103 have been infected only in the Kathmandu Valley. The government has so far said that 509 people in the country will die due to corona.

