new Delhi

The Government of Nepal has currently banned the distribution of this disputed book, in which many areas of India have also been described as part of Nepal. The disputed book was launched a few days ago by the Education Ministry of Nepal and it was called the reference book for secondary school students. Now the Nepal cabinet says that this book contains many factual mistakes and some inappropriate content.

The Nepal cabinet has asked the education ministry to stop the distribution of this book and no other copies of it should be printed. Nepal’s Land Management Ministry and Foreign Ministry had objected to the contents of this book.

On September 15, Nepal Minister for Education Giriraj Mani Pokharel released the 110-page book ‘Self Study Material on Nepal’s Territory and Border’. It mainly mentions Nepal’s border dispute with India and states that many areas of India are part of Nepal.

The new area of ​​Nepal is shown in this book as 147,641.28 square kilometers, of which 460.28 square kilometers area is of Kalapani. The new political map of Nepal also describes India’s Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpayadhura areas as its own. The book’s preface has been written by the Education Minister of Nepal himself, in which he has written how he campaigned 24 years ago to remove the Indian Army from Kalapani, Luplekh and Limpayadhura.

Talking to NBT, Senior Political Journalist of Nepal Binod Ghimire said that the new map which was released by the Government of Nepal is also in this book but it seems that in the political circle there is more objection to the preamble of this book, which includes undiplomatic language Has been used.

The Land Management Ministry also says that it has made inaccurate and insensitive remarks in 35 places. According to the ministry, the name of the entire area of ​​Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh has not been published yet and it is not right to print the book before that.

Binod Ghimire said that it seems that the Ministry of External Affairs is also not happy with this book because it is not true even in terms of diplomacy. Many experts in Nepal have also raised questions about the timing of the publication of this book. According to him, most experts say that at a time when diplomatic negotiations between India and Nepal had been stalled for several months, such a step would spoil the relationship between India and Nepal. He says that by stopping the book, the Prime Minister has taken care that the relations between India and Nepal should not be sour.