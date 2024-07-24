A Nepalese Saurya Airlines plane crashed during takeoff at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport today. Casualties are reported: 18 bodies have been recovered so far, the Kathmandu Post reports.

The crash occurred after the flight, bound for Pokhara, the country’s second city in central Nepal, veered off the runway during takeoff, airport spokesman Subash Jha said. Nineteen people, including crew members, were on board the plane. According to initial reports, eighteen bodies were recovered from the crash site.

Captain Mr Shakya was rushed to hospital, Jha said. Eyewitnesses said the plane was taking off from the southern end of the runway when it suddenly flipped over, with its wingtip hitting the ground. The plane caught fire immediately. It then crashed into a ravine on the eastern side of the runway, between a hangar and the radar station. Nepal has a good track record in aviation safety, with an ICAO rating that is above the world average.