Many states have also expressed opposition to the New Education Policy. However some states have also implemented it. On Saturday, President Ramnath Kovind said that the new education policy is a step towards a ‘self-reliant India’ along with improving the future of the youth. He said that it is going to prove to be a milestone in the history of the country.The President said that this policy is going to revive our cultural education system and do justice to all. He said, ‘There has been discrimination on the basis of gender in the field of education, especially in technical education. This policy will also give women an opportunity to walk step by step. ‘ He said that in this policy Jigisha i.e. more scope of debate or argument has been given.

The President said that this policy has been prepared with the participation and opinion of 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and more than 12500 bodies. He said, ‘The new education policy is going to lead to knowledge enhancement, leaving behind rote for numbers. India was once a respected center of education all over the world, but today India is not at the top in terms of educational institutions. It needs to be tried.

The president said that the aim of the new education policy is to meet the needs of the 21st century. Through this, students will be given high quality education so that they will not feel backward anywhere in the world. He said, ‘Higher educational institutions should be centers of inquiry. People’s participation is important here as well as promoting local knowledge. Effective implementation of new education policy will bring back the respect of the country.

President Kovind said that the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) is a major reform through which students will be helped. In this, credit received from different institutions will be digitally stored and the degree will be given on the same basis. This will provide vocational, professional and intellectual education to the students. Students will be able to go out of the institute and join again on time. There will be flexibility in NEP education.