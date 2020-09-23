The president of the General Confederation of Beet Planters, Franck Sander, fears a collapse of the industry and awaits state guarantees on the return of neonocotinoids.

“Without a guarantee, farmers will no longer sow beets next year and therefore without a farmer, no more factory”, warns the president of the General Confederation of beet growers Franck Sander on Wednesday 23 September on franceinfo, while at the same time the National Assembly examines in committee the re-authorization of neonicotinoids.

franceinfo: Is your industry in danger today?

Franck Sander: What is important for us is really food sovereignty. The sector is 25 000 farmers is 90,000 direct and indirect jobs in our territories, in our municipalities, in rural areas. The risk today is a sector that is collapsing like a house of cards because we, the farmers, in certain regions – and in particular the most peripheral of Paris, therefore the south of Paris, the Loiret and the Seine -and-Marne – have lost between 30% to 50%, even 60% to 70% of our harvest this year. Without a guarantee, farmers will no longer sow beets next year and therefore without a farmer, no more factory, no factory, no more farmer. This means that even if we put the system on hiatus for one year, we wouldn’t restart next year. So we absolutely have to provide guarantees to farmers.

Do you think you have government support for the return of neonicotinoids?

The National Institute of Agricultural Research (Inrae) wrote that there was no solution other than coating the seeds with this insecticide. The government realized that the sector was important in terms of food sovereignty, but also in terms of production, for example, of hydroalcoholic gel. Why did we not have a problem with the availability of frost this spring? It’s good because our sweets have produced it. At the same time, we have also implemented a prevention plan, meaning that the risk today is limited to the maximum.

You should know that beets are not a honey crop, so they do not attract bees.Franck Sander, President of the General Confederation of Beet Plantersto franceinfo

If there were to be neonicotinoid residues in our fields the year after the beet crop, we promise not to sow honey crops. It is not possible for the insecticide to disperse because the seed is coated. There are 10,000 seeds, there is one seed every 15 cm. So the product cannot disperse. On the other hand, there could indeed be a residue the following year. The product deteriorates to 50% after 100 days. So today, the industry is committed to ensuring that there is no more than once beet in our fields over the next three years of derogation and to limit the risk – in case there is still residue the following year – not to sow crops that would attract bees.

Are there not other solutions?

We hear about organic farming, but our organic beets are just as yellow as non-organic beets. The Norman bocage, in terms of biodiversity, is rather an exceptional landscape. It allows us to store predators when there are any. But the fodder beets in these regions are just as yellow as in our beet fields. So the solution today does not exist. This is also why 14 of the 19 countries that produce beet at European level continue to use the derogation. What is important for us is the research plan that the government has put in place, which the government will fund beyond what the industry was already doing. 7 million euros will be provided for varietal research, agronomic research, to find solutions and so that the sector can pass this three-year milestone. In order, afterwards, to be able to fight against this aphid which is a vector of the dwarfing yellows virus which damages our crops.