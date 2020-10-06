The formal vote is due to take place on October 6, after questions to the government. (THOMAS PADILLA / MAXPPP)

MEPs have already voted on a key provision on the return of neonicotinoids, a solemn vote is due to take place on Tuesday 6 October. These pesticides which have been banned since a 2016 law, but which the government wants to re-authorize, in a derogatory manner, and for three years to fight against the proliferation of an aphid which ravages beet plants, and threatens the sugar industry .

A part of the opposition, more on the left, considers that reintroducing it is to betray ecological ambition because neonicotinoids are harmful for bees. And part of the majority deputies also oppose a reintroduction, including the referent of En Marche on ecology, Jean-Charles Colas-Roy, he will vote against.

“This vote is a trap for us“, plague a deputy of the majority, which overwhelms the previous socialist term of office:”We are forced to legislate again, to wipe up the broken pieces of those who have not done the work upstream to organize the beet industry.“

However, the executive does not fear the sling. At En Marche, we believe that “it would be surprising if more than five of our deputies voted against. Others, more numerous, will abstain, but the text will pass without hindrance.“

“Confident“also, a few hours before the vote, the entourage of Julien Denormandie, the Minister of Agriculture who carries this text. He responded step by step in the evening to the criticisms heard in the hemicycle, accusing Jean-Luc Mélenchon of hold “platform talk that doesn’t grow beets“.

The most spectacular pass of arms opposed Julien Denormandie to the former Minister of Ecology Delphine Batho, who accuses the government of fooling the deputies by asserting that the exemption will only concern beets. “Do you realize the suspicion that you have in front of a Minister of the Republic, when you were yourself Minister of the Republic? It’s a shame !“exclaimed the Minister of Agriculture. Before the debates, Julien Denormandie recalled, in private, that he is an engineer by training, and therefore rather comfortable with this type of text.