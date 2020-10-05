CNRS researcher Jean-Marc Bonmatin opposes on franceinfo the bill aiming to re-authorize neonicotinoids, in particular for the cultivation of beet.

The deputies are examining from this Monday a bill to authorize by derogation neonicotinoids again for three years. These pesticides, criticized for their effects on the environment, had been partly banned from 2016, and definitively in 2020. However, they are known to effectively fight against beet yellows, transmitted by aphids, which causes disease. devastation this year on French production. However, “there are plenty of alternative methods that allow you to grow beets”, assures Jean-Marc Bonmatin, researcher for the CNRS, guest of franceinfo this Monday, October 5, and opposed to the reintroduction of the product.

“Cultivation of beets is not allied with neonicotinoids”, explains the researcher. “It is an ancient and traditional culture”. Faced with the possible return of neonicotinoids, Jean-Marc Bonmatin mainly accuses the race for profitability. “The problem is that the beet growers today face unbridled competition from the countries of Eastern Europe and Latin America. They are led to try to produce as cheaply as possible and neonicotinoids allow this type of production. intensive productions “.

“I understand the concern of beet growers” affirms Jean-Marc Bonmatin but adds that it is according to him “not the death of the industry”, whose production is threatened to the tune of “10 or 15%”, while she was “multiplied by two or by three over the last 30 years”. “I think it would be better to help beet growers to overcome this bad course rather than reintroduce neonicotinoids, which were banned after 20 years of research and by decision of parliamentarians in 2016”.

Jean-Marc Bonmatin recalls the harmful effects of the product on the environment. “They get rid of all the pests of course. But in doing so, they contaminate the environment severely and biodiversity also suffers.”. Neonicotinoids are also known to be particularly harmful to bees. “And there are also impacts on human health!”, explains the researcher.

We launch the alert by saying attention before re-authorizing neonicotinoids. We have to weigh the pros and cons and the cons seem to win out.Jean-Marc Bonmatinto franceinfo

These pesticides can be found for the most resistant 30 years after their last use, and is found in all foods. “Neonicotinoids have been so successful commercially that almost 100% of the food that is produced in the world contains them”, he warns. “We recently published a study that shows that 50% of the food in the world that contains it is above the danger threshold for the public. So, I challenge you to make only one meal in the year without consuming it, be it in fruits, vegetables, drinks, wine and even water “, explains Jean-Marc Bonmatin.