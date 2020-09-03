While the exemptions still authorizing the use of some of these pesticides were to end in the summer of 2020, the government is opening a breach in the hope of saving the sugar industry.

One step forward, two steps back? The bill to re-authorize the use of neonicotinoids, these insecticides known to be deadly for bees, was presented to the Council of Ministers on Thursday, September 3. Their ban, a long-standing environmental claim, was nevertheless part of Emmanuel Macron’s campaign commitments. It dates back to 2016 and was worn by Barbara Pompili, then Secretary of State for Biodiversity, before being unraveled by … Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition of Emmanuel Macron. Back on a renunciation in six acts.

Act 1. July 2016: Barbara Pompili passes a total ban for 2020

In 2016, Barbara Pompili was Secretary of State in charge of Biodiversity to Ségolène Royal, Minister of Ecology under the chairmanship of François Hollande. As the five-year term comes to an end, Barbara Pompili carries a law on biodiversity, which provides, among other things, for the ban of neonicotinoids from September 1, 2018, with possible exemptions on a case-by-case basis until July 1, 2020 Barbara Pompili insisted at the time on this “cut-off date” : “Whatever happens, in 2020 it will be over for all neonicotinoids.”

The opposition and some of the farmers blame him for a too strict decision. Asked about the possibility of introducing derogations, the Secretary of State stands firm: “If we start to say: ‘we forbid where there are alternatives, but we make exceptions and we let them run in time’, we know very well that this is the door open to the fact that some neonicotinoids do not [seront] never banned. “

The Secretary of State even denies “make decisions that would look great on paper” but in practice inapplicable. “That would be lying to the people”, she explains at the time.

Act 2. June 2017: the government is studying exemptions

In the campaign, the candidate Macron assured, in an interview with Pascal Canfin, general manager of the WWF association, that he would not go back on the ban. Is the fate of neonicotinoids sealed? No. President Macron must, from June 2017, manage an arbitration on the issue and the file of these insecticides is found very early on the table of the government of Edouard Philippe.

Indeed, according to an interministerial working document revealed by RMC at the end of June 2017, the government of Edouard Philippe believes that the ban on neonicotinoids promulgated during the quinquennium of François Hollande will “further than what is provided for by European regulations”. The document then mentions the possibility “to repeal all these national provisions which exceed European standards”.

Nicolas Hulot, the Minister for the Ecological Transition at the time, fervent opposed to the use of neonicotinoids, however “guarantor” of this prohibition. However, questioned in turn by RMC, the then Minister of Agriculture, Stéphane Travert, promises that the subject is not settled. “We have a number of products (…) which have gradually been withdrawn from the market but, [pour] other products (…) which have no substitution, we must be able to authorize derogations “, estimates the latter, on BFMTV, at the end of June 2017.

Act 3. June 2017: Edouard Philippe announces the maintenance of the ban

Nicolas Hulot disputes the words of his colleague and assures, on June 26, 2017 on Twitter, that the ban “will not be lifted”. This is the start of the first showdown of the five-year term. While Stéphane Travert insists on the need to maintain exemptions, Edouard Philippe decides: “The government has decided not to go back on the provisions of the 2016 law. This arbitration was taken during a meeting held in Matignon on June 21 [2017]. “ The press release states that a “work is in progress with the European authorities”.

On Tuesday August 28, the Minister for the Ecological Transition Nicolas Hulot nevertheless announced with a crash his resignation. Very critical of the environmental policy led by the government, he asserts: “Have we started to reduce the use of pesticides? The answer is no. Have we started to stop the erosion of biodiversity? The answer is no.” The Minister of Agriculture Stéphane Travert then indicates “to regret” the departure of his colleague.

Act 4. September 2018: the law comes into force

At the beginning of September 2018, as provided for by the text voted in 2016, five neonicotinoid molecules considered responsible for the excess mortality of pollinating insects were officially banned. “The use of plant protection products containing neonicotinoids is prohibited in France from this Saturday, September 1”, write in a press release the ministers of Agriculture, Health and the Secretary of State for the Ecological Transition. As also foreseen, case-by-case exemptions are maintained until 2020.

Act 5. July 2020: Barbara Pompili is chosen to carry a partial authorization

Barbara Pompili is appointed to the government by Jean Castex, in July 2020. The new Minister of Ecological Transition once again inherits a heavy dossier: a bill to introduce exemptions to the ban on neonicotinoids, even though all the exemptions maintained in 2018 were to take end of July 2020.

The objective is very clear: to preserve the sugar industry, shaken up in particular by the jaundice virus which threatens beets. Planters are in fact claiming to be able to use these insecticides against aphids that are vectors of this virus, which is causing yields to collapse this year. A “difficult decision to make”, according to Barbara Pompili. In the absence of a solution within six months, she warns, “there will no longer be a sugar industry in France”. The minister explains at length, on Twitter, on August 10, believing that the government is missing “alternatives” to protect the industry.

“The law has not yet passed, I am very attentive to any proposal so that we can avoid this”, she assures two days later in Biarritz (Pyrénées-Atlantiques). But “the decision has been made”, she admits. “Unfortunately, today we cannot, if we want to keep a sugar industry in France, act in a sustainable manner in such a short time”, she laments then.

At the same time, Barbara Pompili declares “bitterly regret that there were not enough clear measures” to apply the 2016 biodiversity law banning neonicotinoids. It promises, on the other hand, a very limited exemption. “Almost all neonicotinoids are banned. We just have a problem with beets, so we solve the problem with beets and neonicotinoids will be banned completely very soon.”, she assures.

Act 6. September 2020: the draft derogations are presented to the Council of Ministers

The new Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie, confirms at the beginning of September, on RMC, the preparation of the bill, presented “during the week” in the Council of Ministers. “I present this law with Barbara Pompili with only one objective, it is the sugar beet”, he says.

The bill is presented to the Council of Ministers on Thursday, September 3. As announced by Barbara Pompili, the government confirms that the temporary exemptions will be “reserved” beet cultivation and cannot be extended to other crops. This authorization, valid for 2021, 2022 and 2023, must be subject to an order issued each year by the Ministries of Agriculture and the Environment.

However, reading the text, nothing indicates that the exemption is only open to the cultivation of beet. “It is correct that the bill does not restrict the beet exemptions“, responds the Ministry of Ecological Transition the newspaper The world. “Such a precision, if it were enshrined in the law, would entail the risk that the Council of State sees in it a breach of equality before the law”, justifies the ministry.