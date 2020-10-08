Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Thursday October 8, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Thursday October 8, 2020. Neonicotinoids, town planning, 5G … She answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia.

Neonicotinoids: “We are almost completely rid of this dirt”

While MEPs authorized the temporary use of neonicotinoids for sugar beets, Barbara Pompili assumes to have defended their ban in 2016, as Secretary of State. She remembers being “Very alone in defending this ban. I am very happy that we voted for it and I am very happy that today, we have almost completely got rid of this filth since it is filth”. The temporary reintroduction of this insecticide, only in beet fields and for three years, adopted by the National Assembly, does not spoil its pleasure.

Town planning: “Not thinking about major climatic events is a major mistake”

“Not thinking about major climatic events is a major mistake if we want to do town planning and construction in the future”, declares Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition, after the passage of the storm Alex which devastated several valleys of the Alpes-Maritimes.

We must change the rules of town planning constructions, but, according to her, “they should already be applied globally” and “stop believing that the rules are there to annoy the world. No, they are there to protect people”, recalls Barbara Pompili. The minister denounces in particular the “concreting” who “is one of the aggravating factors of these floods”.

“As always when we switch to a technology, we are at the 5th, there have already been 4 before, we can still use old phones for a very long time”, relativizes the Minister of Ecological Transition. “The essential use of 5G is for professional uses”, she assures.

Barbara Pompili advocates digital sobriety to reduce the environmental footprint due to the manufacture of smartphones. According to her, refurbished laptops are a good way to reduce the environmental footprint: “We must reuse them as much as possible”, she says.

Find the entire “8h30 franceinfo” of Thursday, October 8, 2020: