The text has only one article. And in these few lines lies all the complexity of the agricultural transition. The deputies must adopt, Tuesday, the bill re-authorizing neonicotinoids, by derogation and for three years. The objective is to “Prevent or fight against a health hazard compromising plant production or ecosystems and which cannot be controlled by other means”.

Banned since September 1, 2018, insecticides, recognized as “Bee killers”, could be used until July 1, 2020 by dispensation. For twenty-seven years they served on “Almost all crops: in sugar beets, but also on hazelnuts, fruits and vegetables”, explains Emmanuel Aze, in charge of pesticides at the Confédération paysanne. In short, where there are insect pests, there were neonicotinoids. This is what made them so popular, and claimed today.

The government assures us: the beet growers will be the only ones able to obtain the exemptions. The bill does not write it that way, preferring the notion of “Health hazard”, without limiting it to a specific culture.

For beets, it is jaundice. A virus transmitted by an aphid which ravaged crops in April, “When the beets rise”, specifies Christian Huyghe, scientific director at INRAE ​​(National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment). The General Confederation of Beet, affiliated to the FNSEA, has quantified the losses at 60% in certain large farms in the Paris basin, Picardy or Champagne.

Jaundice, however, is not the only ailment plaguing their economy. For a long time, everything went pretty well for beets. “It was a structured sector, relatively stable, compared to other productions”, explains the INRAE ​​researcher. Until the liberalization of the market and the abolition of sugar quotas in autumn 2017. The scenario of milk repeated itself, until the collapse … “We followed the same path: overproduction and lower prices for producers”, resumes Christian Huyghe. To the point of taking the entire sector: the 25,000 producers and sugar factories, 4 of which out of 25 have closed in recent years.

“The production of sugar from beets has found itself on world markets, in competition with sugar cane. Except that in Thailand, India or Brazil, it is cultivated in much less social and environmental conditions ”, continues Romain Dureau, agroeconomist and co-founder of the Urgence agricultural and food transformation think tank (Utaa). “Pesticides, like neonicotinoids, are a management tool. They made it possible to mechanize and simplify crops, continues the agroeconomist . And with these prices so poorly remunerative, the only way for producers to get by is to increase volumes. Pesticides make it possible. “

Changing cultural practices to break pest cycles

The debate, finally, could boil down to pesticides or high prices. “Without a remunerative price, it is not acceptable to lose 10% or 20% of your harvest. It is not a health hazard, it is an economic wall with which the producers are confronted ”, Emmanuel Aze analysis.

To get out of neonicotinoids, such as pesticides, there is not one, but a set of solutions: in particular, changing cultural practices to break the cycles of pests. And “This is much more complex to implement and more costly in terms of farmers’ work”, recalls Christian Huyghe.

Already, hazelnut producers are also asking for an extension of their exemption. “70% of world production is absorbed by Ferrero, a single customer for global production. It is impossible to separate the use of pesticides from the logic of free trade and the quest to reduce production costs ”, Emmanuel Aze analysis. For the same ailments, the same remedies.