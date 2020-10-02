The NGO Future Generations studied the results of checks carried out on food by the fraud department. According to its results, products from 32 countries show traces of these insecticides.

Toxic substances on our plates. More than 10% of samples of food of plant origin checked in 2017 showed traces of residues of neonicotinoids, these controversial “bee-killing” insecticides that the government wants to reintroduce temporarily, denounces Friday, October 2 the NGO Future generations .

For this observation, the NGO specializing in the fight against the use of chemicals in agriculture, scrutinized the public results of the checks carried out by the General Directorate for the Repression of Fraud (DGCCRF) on residues (therefore below authorized standards) of pesticides in foods of plant origin.

Of 4,598 non-organic samples examined, 491 – or 10.68% – showed traces of neonicotinoids. And among these, 140 (or 28.5%) contained traces of several of these products. Mainly concerned, teas of Chinese origin, with 157 samples.

China leads the country of origin with only 157 products, followed by France with 79 samples showing traces of residues (12.2% of the total), the Dominican Republic (48 samples), Spain ( 44) or Chile (26). In total, products from 32 countries showed traces of residues, two-thirds of which came from countries outside the European Union.

After having banned them in 2018, the government agreed to grant temporary exemptions for the use of neonicotinoids from next year, as in a dozen other European countries, in order to curb “beet yellowing. “, spread by an aphid. A law to this effect is currently under discussion in the Assembly.

Believing that this study shows that “we are all potentially exposed” to neonicotinoids, some of which are also suspected of being endocrine disruptors, Générations Futures calls on MEPs to reject this text.