Listeriosis neonatal maternal-fetal disease is a serious disease that can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or serious neonatal infections. But what are the long-term consequences of neonatal listeriosis on the health of surviving children?

For the first time, a team of scientists and doctors from the Institut Pasteur, Paris Cité University, the Paris Public Hospital Network (AP-HP) and Inserm monitored the development of children infected with the Listeria monocytogenes bacterium until at the age of 5. and compared their development with that of uninfected babies of the same gestational age.

The results of research were published in the magazine The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

Neonatal listeriosis: here’s what the new study found

The study demonstrated that long-term outcomes of neonatal listeriosis were mainly due to prematurity. The findings will allow parents to be better informed about how their children’s health may develop and will help anticipate the potential onset of neurodevelopmental sequelae.

Pregnant women today are all too aware of the risk of contracting listeriosis, a foodborne infection, during pregnancy, and are advised to avoid unpasteurized cheeses, deli meats, and convenience foods that have not been thoroughly reheated. And rightly so, as the consequences can be serious: the Listeria monocytogenes bacterium can cause miscarriages, premature birth and/or serious infections in newborns (septicemia or pulmonary/neurological infection).

In France, around 40 newborns are affected every year.

“Since 2009, we have been studying all Listeria strains and all listeriosis patients in France, as listeriosis is a notifiable disease, to clarify the characteristics of the disease. One of our questions was how children with neonatal listeriosis, who have recovered after antibiotic treatment, continue to grow and develop,” explains Marc Lecuit, director of the National Reference Center for Listeria and the Infection Biology Unit ( Institut Pasteur/University Paris Cité/Inserm), professor of infectious diseases at the University Paris Cité and Necker -Enfants Malades Hospital and co-last author of the study.

The team of scientists and doctors used the French MONALISA cohort, which recruits all confirmed cases of listeriosis, to study the long-term neurological and neurodevelopmental consequences of the infection in surviving children.

This in-depth follow-up, made possible thanks to the active participation of the children’s families, has provided an unprecedented insight into the consequences of neonatal listeriosis on the neurocognitive development of children at a key age when they enter primary school.

The multidisciplinary team, composed of infectious disease experts, paediatricians, neuropsychologists and epidemiologists, followed approximately 50 children born to mothers who had contracted listeriosis at different stages of pregnancy and conducted a comprehensive health assessment at age 5.

Cognitive development was assessed using the French version of the Wechsler Preschool and Primary Scale of Intelligence, and motor and visual development were assessed using a physical examination designed to screen for cerebral palsy and developmental coordination disorder. Parent interviews and clinical tests were also used to assess hearing, functional communication, and socialization.

The results obtained were compared with those of uninfected children of the same gestational age from two large contemporary national cohorts: EPIPAGE-2 (premature newborns) and ELFE (full-term newborns).

This comparative approach revealed that two-thirds of children born with listeriosis had sequelae (cognitive dysfunction, motor coordination problems, visual or hearing impairment) at age 5, mainly attributable to their prematurity.

“We can now confirm that the long-term outcomes of neonatal listeriosis are primarily the result of prematurity rather than infection. These findings will allow doctors to provide scientific guidance to parents of newborns affected by listeriosis and inform them about the development of their disease. health of the child.

They also support the implementation of long-term systematic screening for possible sequelae so that appropriate early treatment can be offered, together with tailored educational support,” concludes Caroline Charlier, scientist at the Infection Biology Unit (Institut Pasteur/ Université Paris Cité/Inserm), professor of infectious diseases at Paris Cité University and Cochin Hospital, and first author and coordinator of the study.