Although it has been announced for a year now and will be available in 2022 on PC and other platforms, Neon White It does not yet have a precise release date in version Xbox Game Passbut this could soon change since in the meantime they are unlockable objectives have emerged of this version, online.
Obviously this is not official information, but often the release of these details indicates some announcement possibly coming in the following days, so there is a chance that Neon White will finally have a exit date settled on Xbox, coming soon.
This may contain spoilers, so those who are particularly sensitive about the issue are advised not to read the following, even if it is very vague information that has nothing to do with the game’s story.
A release that has been awaited for at least a year
According to TrueAchievement, Neon White contains 44 unlockable achievements, for the classic total of 1000 points to add to your Gamerscore.
Many of these are simply story progression related, obtainable by completing levels or reaching particular moments in the game.
For example, some talk about defeating specific bosses or reaching certain significant points in the story, while others involve more specific actions to complete.
In any case, what interests us is the possibility that Neon White could actually arrive on Xbox Game Pass soon, considering that it was included in the June 2023 promotional video of the subscription service, only to then disappear into thin air.
