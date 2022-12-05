According to the well-known leaker Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Bakerthe best Neon White would also be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, directly in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass at launch on Microsoft consoles, but at the moment there is no official confirmation of the information in question.

In recent days we have learned the release date of Neon White on PS5 and PS4, set for December 13, 2022, but there is no information on its arrival also on Xbox, which at this point remains the only platform excluded from the game Annapurna and Ben Esposito, as it previously came to PC and Nintendo Switch at launch. A landing directly on the Xbox Game Pass is probable, considering that the title would lend itself to the treatment of the Microsoft subscription service, but we await information.

Previously, it has often happened that indie games have arrived directly in the Xbox Game Pass catalog and the fact that this also arrives with a certain delay compared to other platforms could represent an additional element of probability for the direct launch within the subscription service.

Moreover, it would be an important addition to Xbox Game Pass, considering that Neon White represents one of the most interesting indie games released in 2022 and would substantially enrich the offer, despite the fact that there are so many games in the Game Pass, also considering the new arrivals of the first half of December 2022.

To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Neon White, a title that presents itself as a mixture of action and first-person puzzle game, with a very particular story.