Neon Whitethe excellent and fast-paced first-person action game by Annapurna and Ben Esposito, is also coming to PS5 and PS4following its launch on PC and Nintendo Switch, with release date on Sony platforms set for December 13, 2022.

It is a particular action with first-person puzzle elements, in which the protagonist is called to exterminate the demons that have crossed the immaculate gates of Paradise.

It’s a one-of-a-kind mix of first-person shooter, platformer, and puzzler, all topped off with a social link system where you can get to know our dead fellow assassins.

The levels are set in suspended structures and full of passage systems from one point to another, obstacles and enemies, all in the name of extreme speed and style in completing the courses. A peculiar mechanic of the game is the use of Soul Cards, cards that guarantee special abilities and powers to be used in a sequential and strategic way in order to get to the bottom of the various challenges.

To get to know him better, we refer you to the review of Neon White, in which we rated this new Annapurna production very well, with a resounding 9. “Neon White is a fun, immediate, but challenging game with a perfect design”, he Nicola Armondi wrote about it. “The plot is pleasant and dances between comic and dramatic, always being interesting. It is especially aimed at those who like to go in search of the high score in each level and want to play it over and over again; for everyone else, there are still some ‘ of additional activities that allow you to discover more about the storyline and unlock extra levels”.

The game is therefore also arriving on PS4 and PS5 on December 13, waiting for news on the possible landing on Xbox as well.