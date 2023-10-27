It seems that Neon Prime will be the next Valve game and some have popped up new details about the project, a sort of MOBA-style competitive third-person shooter which as you know has not yet been officially announced.

Exactly one year after Valve registered the Neon Prime trademark, insider Tyler McVicker seems to have come into possession of new information about the game and revealed them in the video you find below.

According to McVicker, Neon Prime will be a PvP experience with classes and teams clashing within fully destructible mapswith the aim of eliminating a large enemy positioned behind the opposing team’s base.

Each class will have different abilities and personalitiessimilar to Team Fortress 2, and the setting will be sci-fi with a lore close to that of DOTA, huge scenarios (there will even be trains to get on to move) and the use of voxels for graphics.