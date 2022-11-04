Since a few months ago the saga of Evangelion would come to an end, that with the film released in theaters and also on different streaming systems like Amazon Prime Video. However, the saga is far from dead, given that some interesting projects were recently announced that animation fans will surely like.

It is reported that there will apparently be a live action play of the saga. The news comes straight from Japan as the team overseeing the Tower kabukicho shared an update. At this time, the skyscraper is being built and giving way to all kinds of businesses. And it turns out that this hotel will give Evangelion his own play and hotel.

According to the builders, the skyscraper will house the Milano-Za Theater, and his first work will deal with this anime. The show will be called Evangelion Beyondand the director Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui is supervising. The theater will promote by playing all the movies of Evangelion in his theatre. Even the classical opening singer will be invited to the events.

It is not yet confirmed when they will finish construction, but surely the fans will pack the place.

Via: comic book

Publisher’s note: Surely another project that would have potential is something related to One Piece, given that it is by far the most popular anime franchise in the world. I hope they take this into account and do the same as with Evangelion.