In addition to being one of the most impactful manga/anime in history, Neon Genesis Evangelion it is also now a workhorse for cosplayers, from which some specific preferences emerge, as this once again demonstrates cosplay of Asuka from Shirogane Sama.

We have already enjoyed the photos of the cosplayer in question in several other interpretations of Asuka Sōryū Langley, and in this case she decided to put together different versions of the character: going from the classic one in red suit to the new one in white suit seen in the recently released film series, with variations applied to the plug suit.

In the photos we see the model holding the Spear of Longinus in the classic version of the character, and instead wearing the eye patch in the new one, partially alternative to the girl we knew from the original.

Undoubtedly one of the most influential anime of the 90s and early 2000s, but also beyond, Neon Genesis Evangelion has marked the youth of many Japanese manga and animation fans, but has also been able to expand into other areas with all its particularities between history, characters and setting.

The conclusion of the new series Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time distributed by Amazon Prime Video has also recently arrived in the West, which has given further impetus to themed cosplays.

Shirogane-sama’s interpretation is also particularly commendable for the similarity in the features of the model compared to those of the original character designed by Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, between expression and hairstyle, in addition to the classic uniform.

