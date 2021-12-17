In the wake of the latest film by Neon Genesis Evangelion, the world of cosplay is back to portray their favorite characters. Now, the famous shirogane_sama he offers us new shots of his own Asuka cosplay in white jumpsuit.

shirogane_sama offers us a new shot front of Asuka in white jumpsuit, precisely with black blindfold, as seen in the Neon Genesis Evangelion movie. The last image instead shows us a collection of shots, which show us Asuka from multiple angles.

If you are a fan of Neon Genesis Evangelion, you can see shirogame_sama’s previous Asuka cosplay. Also, you must see sarah.tonin99’s Asuka cosplay holding the Spear of Longinus. We close with donnami’s Asuka cosplay.

Tell us, what do you think of the Asuka cosplay made by shirogane_sama? Has it convinced you, or have you seen higher quality versions?