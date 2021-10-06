The greatest masterpiece of Hideaki Anno, Neon Genesis Evangelion, is a work that is still extremely current and that, years after the release of the original series, continues to enjoy a strong community of millions of fans who occasionally dedicate brilliant manifestations of creativity to the franchise.

For the past few months it has landed on Amazon Prime Video Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the last part of the Rebuild tetralogy that has kept fans in suspense for years. Furthermore, the franchise also enjoys considerable importance in our country, just think of the great mobilization of our local fans at the opening of the Blu Ray pre-order of Neon Genesis Evangelion, the original series whose box set release is recently postponed to December 15th.

In this regard, in honor of the success of the work and the importance of the masterpiece by Hideaki Year, the talented cosplayer Wolfot dedicated an extraordinary personal interpretation of the protagonist, Shinji Ikari. His cosplay in question, which you can recover at the bottom of the news, has been a resounding success on Instagram with over 22 thousand expressions of appreciation, thanks to an absurd loyalty to the original character.

