Neon Genesis Evangelion continues to be one of the favorite anime of many fans, even after many years. The reasons are obvious, given the exciting plot, the unforgettable characters and the profound meaning hidden behind the work. Even the world of cosplay certainly does not forget Anno's work and continues to offer its most original creations. For example, mari_aisu he offers us his Bunny Asuka cosplay.

mari_aisu recreated one of the less common versions of Asuka, the “Bunny girl” version. In this cosplay, we can see that mari_aisu sports a costume that blends the classic “Bunny girl” costume and the battle suit that Asuka uses to control her Eva. In the description, the cosplayer also mentions the anime and Asuka, when she explains her need to feel wanted, which allows her to convince herself of her own worth. In fact, let's remember that behind Asuka's hard exterior there is a girl full of doubts and pain.

What do you think of the Bunny Asuka cosplay made by mari_aisu?