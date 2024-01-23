Shirogane strikes again: the Russian model dedicated her latest cosplay to one of his warhorses, Asuka Soryu Langleyone of the central and most iconic characters of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The skilled Second Children is depicted by Shirogane in his gifted version mechanical arm and Spear of Longinus: two elements that will certainly ring a bell for fans of the animated series produced by Gainax and directed by Hideaki Anno.

By the way, a few months ago ASUS ROG presented a line of Evangelion-style products dedicated to Asuka and the EVA-02, confirming how popular it still is today this character.