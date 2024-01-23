Shirogane strikes again: the Russian model dedicated her latest cosplay to one of his warhorses, Asuka Soryu Langleyone of the central and most iconic characters of Neon Genesis Evangelion.
The skilled Second Children is depicted by Shirogane in his gifted version mechanical arm and Spear of Longinus: two elements that will certainly ring a bell for fans of the animated series produced by Gainax and directed by Hideaki Anno.
By the way, a few months ago ASUS ROG presented a line of Evangelion-style products dedicated to Asuka and the EVA-02, confirming how popular it still is today this character.
Asuka and her cosplays
Staying on the topic of popularity, how many interpretations of Asuka has Shirogane made over the years? As we know, the Russian model has a weakness for this character; perhaps also because of her physical resemblance, which allows her to faithfully reproduce her features.
Here are some of the best Asuka cosplays by Shirogane: the one in a summer dress, the one in a swimsuit, the one dressed as a student and the one in a white tracksuit. Which one do you prefer?
