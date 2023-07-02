Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the favorite anime of Japanese animation fans. To be very loved are above all the characters, among which Asuka stands out. The girl is a first-rate fighter and is always dutiful, but even she knows that every now and then she has to take off the thrust and enjoy some rest. Shirogane offers us just one cosplay of Asuka in a swimsuit enjoying the summer, a rarity in the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Shirogane recreated Asuka with an original costume, not based on the anime, but perfectly in theme with the character, whose main color is red. The shot was made with Asuka in a plastic pose: narratively it is consistent with the character, who always wants to perform and show off to prove his worth. The setting is also perfect, given that – even if it is not very visible – we can see a swimming pool in the background. Overall, it’s a great photo shoot.

Tell us what you think of the cosplay of Asuka made by Shirogane? Has the Neon Genesis Evangelion character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality characters?