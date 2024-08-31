When I talk about loneliness I always remember Janis Joplin’s quote: “Every day I make love to 25,000 people on stage and then I go home alone.” No matter how many years I’ve spent researching the subject, I still find it surprising that people like her could feel lonely, but that’s how it is, almost no one helps us feel accompanied and that’s the reason why our cities are increasingly crowded and yet there are more and more people who feel lonely. In 2003, 3 million people lived alone in our country and today there are more than 5, according to INE data.

Of all the things that can happen to us in life, being alone is the worst, and despite that, in the age of hyperconnectivity and social media we have no idea how to stop this trend. All we know is that placing a bench at the entrance of a building can increase the likelihood that two neighbours will end up chatting. Whether they get along is another matter. Whatever the reason we connect with some and not others, if we want to stop the erosion of our communities we have no choice but to use the tools we know.

Unfortunately, the world we have created is taking us in the opposite direction. The sandy street where the neighborhood children’s toys were once mixed together is now lined with two rows of parked cars and a dangerous road. The usual coffee shop is now a Starbucks and the apartment opposite is a tourist apartment.

There are ways to reverse this trend, but economic growth is certainly not one of them. We have to actively do our part.

More information

On the one hand, urban planners and architects should focus on building neighbourhoods with more common spaces, shared gardens and seating everywhere, so that the elderly man who spends his days in front of the TV can talk to his neighbours while they take out the mail from the letterbox. This is how community is built, chance encounters in environments where people can let their guard down, something that is increasingly scarce in our cities.

It is also important that mayors understand that their job goes far beyond finding parking for people. Maintaining the neighbourhood network is also their responsibility, and to do so they need to dare to anger some drivers. Pedestrianising streets here and there is a change that always has many detractors, but no one wants to reverse it, one sees the benefits. Without space for people, children will never play in the street again, nor will neighbours chat outside their front door.

The media also have their share of the blame every time they choose to inform us of the details of every murder on every corner of our country. This artificial focus on misfortune shoots down the waterline of our communities, the trust. The latest case in Mocejón is an example that has made many families tell their children that it is better to stay at home, something understandable, but irrational considering that we have one of the safest countries in the world. We overprotect our children from the outside world and underprotect them from the virtual world, let’s turn that around.

True, GDP will not increase if we spend an afternoon eating sunflower seeds on a bench or if we reduce the working day, but these things matter little if we manage to get our children to spend more time with their parents or our mothers to enjoy an afternoon in company instead of withering away in the solitude of their homes. The true wealth of a society lies in the quality of its human relationships, and it is time for us to cultivate them again.

Alexander Cencerrado He is a physicist, Big Data expert, analyst at the Copenhagen Institute of Happiness and author of the book ‘In Defense of Unhappiness’.

