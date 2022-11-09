SNK released the launch trailer for NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol. 2available from today on Nintendo Switch And PC. The collection includes ten titles, some of which will be supported only in Japanese language. The list includes:

Baseball Stars Color (English, Japanese)

(English, Japanese) Big Bang Pro Wrestling (English, Japanese)

(English, Japanese) Biomotor Unitron (English, Japanese)

(English, Japanese) Ganbare Neo Poke-Kun (Japanese)

(Japanese) The King of Fighters: Battle de Paradise (Japanese)

(Japanese) Mega Man Battle & Fighters (Japanese)

(Japanese) NEOGEO Cup ’98 Plus Color (English, Japanese)

(English, Japanese) Pocket Tennis Color (English, Japanese)

(English, Japanese) Puzzle Link 2 (English, Japanese)

(English, Japanese) SNK vs. Capcom Card Fighters’ Clash (English, Japanese)

As previously anticipated, among the new features we find the possibility to reverse the flow of the game with Rewind, in order to avoid an unpleasant Game Over. Furthermore, the modalities that require the LINK functionalityapart from VS mode, they will not be enabled.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always.

NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol. 2 – Launch Trailer

Source: SNK Street Gematsu