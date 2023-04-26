RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Neoenergia has reached an agreement with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC to sell 50% of eight transmission assets that are in operation, for around 1.2 billion reais, the company said on Monday. Tuesday.

The deal includes the developments in Jalapão, Santa Luzia, Dourados, Atibaia, Biguaçu, Sobral, Narandiba and Rio Formoso, as well as a development agreement for joint participation in future auctions, added the company.

The assets add up to 1,865 kilometers of transmission lines. A transmission holding will be set up to incorporate the operating assets, Neoenergia said.

The company pointed out that GIC will also have the right of first offer in relation to the potential future sale of a 50% stake in the transmission assets under construction by Neoenergia –Itabapoana, Guanabara, Vale do Itajaí, Lagoa dos Patos, Morro do Chapéu, Estreito, Alto do Parnaíba and Paraíso – covering 6,089 kilometers of lines. The same right will apply to Potiguar Sul, totaling 6,279 kilometers of lines.

“Under the terms of the agreement, the valuation for 100% of the company’s assets would be approximately 2.4 billion reais. It is worth noting that Neoenergia will no longer consolidate the debt of operating assets, considered within the scope of the transaction”, said Neoenergia in a note, noting that after the closing of the transaction, it will continue to provide operation and maintenance services, in addition to other corporate services to operating assets.

The company highlighted that the transaction is still subject to customary conditions precedent, including prior approval from government authorities and certain third parties, and is expected to close in the second half of this year.

(By Marta Nogueira and Letícia Fucuchima)