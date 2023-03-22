It will be the 1st associated venture, with solar and wind energy generation, in Brazil; investment was BRL 3.5 billion

A Neoenergy launches this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) in Patos (PB) the 1st associated energy generation park in Brazil (wind and solar), called Neoenergia Renewable Complex. The investment was R$ 3.5 billion in the complex with capacity to generate 0.6 GW, which is enough to supply 1.3 million per year. The complex is located in the cities of Santa Luiza, Areia de Baraúnas, São José de Sabugi and São Mamede, all in Paraíba.

The launch event will be attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira.

The Neoenergia Renewable Complex has a total of 15 wind farms with 136 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 471.2 MW, which has been operating since the beginning of 2022. The solar park has 228,000 panels and an installed capacity of 149.2 MW at its peak.

The first wind turbines started operating in 2021. All energy generated from this complex is integrated into the SIN (National Interconnected System) and is traded both in the free market and in the regulated environment.

The total area of ​​the complex is 8,700 hectares and all areas where there are wind turbines and solar panels are leased. The landowner receives 1% to 2% of the revenue generated in proportion to the area he owns.

Neoenergia is a company of the Spanish group Iberdrola and is present in 18 states and the Federal District. The company has businesses in the areas of generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric energy. In all, the company serves around 16 million customers.

Reporter Bernardo Gonzaga traveled at the invitation of Neoenergia.