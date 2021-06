Neonergia’s board of directors approved the distribution of Interest on Equity (JCP), referring to the results up to June 30, in the amount of R$170.708 million, corresponding to R$0.1406397677 per common share.

Payment will be made by December 31, 2021 based on the shareholding position as of July 1st. As of July 2, inclusive, the shares will be traded “ex-rights”.

The post Neoenergia: council approves JCP distribution of R$ 0.14 per share first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...