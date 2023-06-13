In today’s world, where technology and convenience are constantly evolving, having a bank account no longer means limiting yourself to traditional options. The neobanks They have arrived to revolutionize the way we manage our finances, offering a modern and attractive alternative that combines convenience, solid returns and security.

A new era of digital banking

Neobanks are financial institutions that operate completely online, without the need to go to a physical branch. Through mobile applications and intuitive digital platforms, they allow us to access a wide range of banking services quickly and easily, without wasting time on bureaucratic procedures.

Profitability that makes the difference

One of the main advantages of Neobanks is the possibility of obtaining attractive returns on your savings. Unlike traditional bank accounts, which barely generate an increase in capital, Neobanks such as Nu and Ualá offer annual rates of return of 9% and 8%, respectively. These figures far exceed those offered by conventional banks, giving you the opportunity to grow your money significantly.

Inflation Protection

In addition to attractive returns, Neobancos accounts provide effective inflation protection. By keeping your savings in an account with rates of return above inflation, you can ensure that your money maintains its value over time and is not eroded by rising prices.

Alternatives to traditional banking

Although Neobanks are leaders in offering competitive returns, some traditional banks also have products that seek to meet the demands of savers. For example, Santander has launched its “Growing Money” product, which offers daily returns, although with an annual interest rate of 1.20%, lower than that of Neobanks. If you are interested in exploring options within traditional banking, it is important to carefully compare the rates and benefits offered.

Trust backed by regulations

Security is a legitimate concern when choosing a Neobank, but it is essential to note that all financial institutions in Mexico must comply with the regulations established by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV). By opting for a registered Neobank, you have the peace of mind of trusting an entity supported and supervised by the regulatory body.

Avoid possible frauds, inform yourself properly

It is essential to remain cautious when exploring new financial options. If any institution promises excessively high rates of return or loans, it is advisable to verify its registration in the official list of institutions endorsed by the CNBV. This will help you avoid possible fraud and protect your resources.