SQUARE ENIX has released a ton of information about the antagonists and game mechanics of NEO: The World Ends with You.

Among the news released by the software house we find the first information on the group of Shinjuku Reapers, as well as details on game mechanics, combat system and some of the new pins that we will be able to use within the title. Let’s find out all the news together.

NEO: The World Ends with You – New

Ayano

voice actress (JP) : Ayane Sakura

: Ayane Sakura voice actress (EN): Erin Yvette

A Reaper who is in charge of running the Game. Because of her abilities, Ayano is part of the elite, which is why her leader trusts her blindly. Cold and without any mercy towards others, the only person she seems to have an interest in is Shoka towards whom she has an almost obsessive manner.

Kubo

voice actor (JP) : Taisuke Nakano

: Taisuke Nakano voice actor (EN): Xander Mobus

A Reaper who is in charge of running the Game. Its role is to monitor various aspects, such as Player statistics, or analyze the possible outcome of battle scenarios. Despite having all these duties, he spends a lot of time chatting with Rindo and the others …

He speaks with extreme condescension, and this causes many to despise him. The only person he shows respect for is his leader, Shiba.

Kaie

voice actor (JP) : Shouya Chiba

: Shouya Chiba voice actor (EN): Josey Montana McCoy

A Reaper who is in charge of running the Game. His role is to run the Game’s digital systems, as well as run a prediction shop of the future. It has no expressions and apparently not even a voice, so it always expresses itself through messages. Despite this, via text he talks too much, even showing sweet character sides.

Hishima

voice actor (JP) : Shunsuke Takeuchi

: Shunsuke Takeuchi voice actor (EN): James Austin Kerr

A Reaper who is in charge of running the Game. Despite this, it is very rare that he gets involved in the operations concerning the Game, claiming that it is not something that he cares about. His appearance might suggest that he is an intellectual person, but when he speaks he shows an unparalleled stubbornness. Man of a thousand mysteries, even the other Reapers cannot decipher his intentions.

Game system

Inside NEO: The World Ends with You we will have to face several main missions to be able to complete the Game of Reapers. These will range from solving mysteries to defeating certain types of enemies, and even clashing with opposing teams. In order to understand how to continue in the story we will be able to use the new functionality Mental Notes, thanks to the power of Rindo in fact we will be able to find out more details about our mission.

Among the innovations introduced in this new chapter we find the function Social Network. It is a series of links that will establish the relationships between the various characters that we will meet within the game. The more information we will find out about one of the protagonists, the more detailed his page will be. We will even be able to obtain tools and items after discovering certain information.

Another new feature is that of the Dive. Thanks to the special powers of Nagi in fact, we will be able to read people’s thoughts and eliminate the Noise hidden within them.

Combat system

Rindo and his allies will be able to take advantage of many different types of attacks thanks to the equipped Badges. By pressing the button linked to each skill, it will be used immediately. By chaining different attacks we can create devastating combos capable of defeating even the strongest of opponents.

Performing combos will also increase the Groove of the team and, once we reach the maximum, we can unleash the very powerful attacks Mashup. Also sometimes you will see the bar appear Beatdrop, starting some particular combos that will greatly increase the Groove earned.

Among the usable pins we find: