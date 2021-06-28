The role-playing game released for the Nintendo DS The World Ends with You will soon have a sequel. NEO: The World Ends with You it will offer a bigger and better experience in every possible way: this obviously also includes the length of the game and the amount of content it will have and it seems not to disappoint fans who love full-bodied games.

Through an interview, the director of the game Hiroyuki Ito has ensured that NEO: The World Ends with You will have a lot more meat on it than the first game, with the main story appearing to last around 50 hours. “There is a lot going on in this game, especially compared to the original game“said Ito.”I think reaching the end alone will take about 50 hours“.

Meanwhile, series director Tatsuya Kando said that with several collectibles, optional challenging fights, and plenty of other secondary content, those on the road to completion can expect to stay in the game for a hundred hours in total. “If you are the type of player who does everything a game has to offer, expect the hour count to reach three digits.“said Kando.”There is a lot to collect in the game, from character profiles to pins, with some challenging fights too. Eliminating some game milestones allows players to receive graffiti stickers, with which they can decorate the alleys of Udagawa“.

NEO: The World Ends with You will be released on July 27 for Nintendo Switch and PS4 and later in the year for PC. A demo is currently available.

Source: Nintendo Everything