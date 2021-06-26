NEO: The World Ends With You is available with a playable demo for PS4 is Nintendo Switch which allows you to get an idea of ​​how the final version of the game will turn, arriving on July 27th.

The recent gameplay video of NEO: The World Ends With You bodes well, and in fact on the performance front the Square Enix title seems to move well on the PlayStation 4 Pro, with 60 fps stable in all situations.

Of course, on the Nintendo Switch you have to make some compromises, with frames hovering around an average of 35 fps while the resolution it goes from 720p in portable mode to dynamic values ​​that go up to 972p in docked mode.

Are these numbers adequate for the graphic complexity of NEO: The World Ends With You? Difficult to say at the moment, it will be necessary to understand how large the cel-shaded scenarios will be that reproduce the streets of Shibuya in their own way.