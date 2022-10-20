Square Enix has surprise released Neo: The World Ends With You on Steam.

The game originally came out on the Switch, PS4, and PC (via Epic) last year.

To celebrate, it has a 25 percent discount on the Steam Store until 25th October.

NEO: The World Ends with You | Final Trailer

A sequel to DS RPG The World Ends with You, it likewise takes place in Tokyo and has a group of stylish characters forced to take part in the “Reaper’s Game”.

Steam players will receive special bonus gear – the Legendary Threads Set and Reapers’ Game Survival Set – each with a unique bonus.

We gave the game a Recommended in our NEO: The World Ends With You review, praising the “hectic splendor” of its depiction of Tokyo and its battle system.