In about a month we will finally be able to play NEO: The World Ends with You. The title of Square Enix allows us to try the first stages of the game through a demo available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but this is clearly only a small taste. How many hours of gameplay can we expect from the complete work? Square Enix has unveiled the longevity of the video game, also speaking of three-digit numbers.

In an interview with 4gamer and translated from Japanese to English by Nintendo Everything, game director Hiroyuki Ito said that “There is a lot going on in NEO: The Worlds Ends with You, especially compared to the original. it simply reaches the final it will take approx 50 hours. ”

Series director Tatsuya Kando added that “If you are a player who does everything the game offers, expect longevity equal to a three-digit number. There is a lot to collect in the game, starting with the character profiles. , right down to the pins, with even some complex battles in between. Completing each challenge in the game allows players to obtain graffiti with which you can decorate Udagawa’s alleys. ” So it seems that NEO: The Worlds Ends with You will last a long time. As indicated by the site HowLongToBeat, the original Nintendo DS chapter took about 25 hours to complete, but could go beyond 100 hours for 100%.

