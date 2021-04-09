Neo: The World Ends With You arrives for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on 27th July, and later in the summer for PC via the Epic Games Store.

Square Enix’s long-awaited follow-up to the Nintendo DS cult classic features a fresh cast of characters but a familiar stylised version of Tokyo’s Shibuya district.

This time around, Shibuya is created in full 3D, but it keeps the original’s comic book aesthetic. Here’s a new trailer:

In other The World Ends With You news, there’s an anime adaptation of the original game coming – and it looks like its heading to the West as well.