After a leak, yesterday it was confirmed that NEO: The Worlds Ends With You yes I would have a demo in Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Well, the day has come and right now you can download this demo in the eShop or in the PS Store.

“Kick off your adventure with the NEO: The World Ends with You demo on the Nintendo eShop and get ready for its full release on July 27.”

Start your adventure with a demo of NEO: The World Ends with You on Nintendo eShop and get ready when the full game releases for #NintendoSwitch on July 27! #NTWEWY Download the demo today: https://t.co/2YAVuxtjqH pic.twitter.com/DHnaL2NAOc – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 25, 2021

It is worth noting that all the progress you make in this demo can be carried over to the full game once it is released. This practice is becoming more and more common in the industry, with the demo of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, doing the same.

NEO: The World Ends With You coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on July 27, with a PC version planned for sometime this year.

Fountain: Nintendo of america