SQUARE ENIX announces that the NEO: The World Ends with You is finally available on PlayStation 4 is Nintendo Switch.

Although the title will also be released on PC at the moment the arrival of the demo for this platform is not expected. As previously anticipated, thanks to this trial version we will be able to experience the first two days of Game of Demons, thus starting to get to know the protagonists of the title. Once the demo is complete we can keep the save for later use within the full game, so as not to lose the progress made.

I remind you that NEO: The World Ends with You the next will come July 27 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you want to know more about the title you can find more details in our previous article.

Source: SQUARE ENIX