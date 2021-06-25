There demo of NEO: The World Ends With You for PS4 is Nintendo Switch is available today for free download from PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop respectively.

A few hours after the publication of the final gameplay video, NEO: The World Ends With You is therefore presented in playable form on Sony and Nintendo consoles, when exactly one month is left to launch.

As for the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin demo, even in the case of the title developed by Square Enix it will be possible to transport the progress from the demo to the full version of the game.

Immerse yourself in the streets Shibuya and experience the first two days of the Game of Demons. It’s up to you to find out how this story unfolds! Test your psychic skills as you fight through the elegantly animated streets of Shibuya.

You will be able to keep your campaign progress and carry it over to the full game when you purchase NEO: The World Ends with You on the same platform. Do you have what it takes to survive the Game of Demons?