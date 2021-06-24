We will be able to change our destiny very soon and carry over the progress to the final version of the game.

Square Enix continues to plan the year in regards to its releases and we have just learned new details of Neo The World Ends With You, one of the most anticipated bets of the Japanese publisher and that will act as a continuation for the game originally published for Nintendo DS in 2007. We will be able to test the Action-RPG before its launch with a free demo for PS4 and Switch. In addition, a new trailer has just been published with which we can get a better idea of ​​what this long-awaited proposal will bring us.

The first installment of the saga arrived in 2007 for Nintendo DSWe can play Neo The World Ends With You demo starting next June 25 and will be available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch from 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time) on the indicated date. In this way, we can take the first steps in the adventure, check what news it offers and know how the game starts. We can transfer the progress to the final version as long as we buy it on the same platform.

The final trailer of Neo The World Ends With You lets us see more about everything that will take place in the Shibuya district and the protagonists of the game, I surrender and fret. We will have to fight to change destiny, exploring the scenarios and experiencing a frantic combat system. It will be time to kill all kinds of creatures and make allies with the sole objective of changing the destiny of the characters.

Without a doubt, an unbeatable appetizer for one of the most anticipated games by lovers of the Action-RPG genre. The Neo The World Ends With You release date is next July 27, 2021 for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It will also be coming to PC via Steam, but it will do so later in the summer. From here you can see his initial video cane.

More about: NEO The World Ends With You and Square Enix.