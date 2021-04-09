Square Enix does not stop with its launches and with more and more titles that make their arrival on PC, to continue conquering Western players. This time, the company announced through a launch trailer that its action RPG video game NEO: The World Ends With You is coming to PC this summer via the Epic Games Store.

Through his official YouTube account, Square Enix released the launch trailer for its eye-catching game NEO: The World Ends With You, which will hit Nintendo Switch and PS4 on July 27. Later the PC version will do it, so the players of this last platform will have to wait a little longer to take advantage of the title.

NEO: The World Ends With You Coming To PC This Summer

As we can see in the trailer, NEO: The World Ends With You takes place years after the first delivery. The story centers on the protagonist I perform while participating in the “Reapers Game”. As for the antagonists Koki and Sho, it is not entirely clear how they will fit into this new story, we will have to wait for new advances from Square Enix to be able to understand better.

The video gives us some clues about a mysterious character who comes to save Rindo and his friends, not entirely clear, but it could possibly be Neku from the first installment. Undoubtedly, we will have to be patient and wait for the next information to be able to understand a little better what this story will be about and how it will unfold.

Unlike the first video game, exploration and combat in NEO: The World Ends With You will be in full 3D. Also, as detailed Gamingbolt, the novelty here will be in combat, since instead of fighting with two members of the group and managing two screens, now we can control Rindo in battle while the AI ​​takes care of controlling your team members. Undoubtedly, some very specific changes that fans of the saga will appreciate.

NEO: The World Ends With You will be available on PC this summer, no date confirmed yet. On Nintendo Switch and PS4 it will be out on July 27.