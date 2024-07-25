Neo-Nazi group behind Farion’s murder in Ukraine

The neo-Nazi group NS/WP has claimed responsibility for the murder of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion (National-Socialism/White Power, recognized as terrorist in Russia and banned). This was reported by the Ukrainian TV channel “Pryamoy”.

The neo-Nazis committed the crime because Farion “incited hatred based on language within Ukrainian society.” They promised to punish all those who “sold the country after the Maidan.” In addition, the onset of a white revolution was announced.

A video was also published that allegedly showed the shooting in Farion. But it is difficult to tell whether this is true.

The execution of Farion was considered professionally carried out

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion could have been shot by a professional who was not holding a gun for the first time. This is the version that Ukrainian media received from their sources in law enforcement agencies. According to the latest investigation data, the crime was a contract killing, and it is possible that the shooter could have had accomplices. It also turned out that at the time of the attack, some of the cameras at the scene were not working.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced a wanted list for the suspect and published a description of him. The alleged killer of the ex-deputy is about 20 years old, 170-180 centimeters tall, and has a thin build. The man had been tracking Irina Farion for several weeks, and at the time of the assassination attempt he was wearing gloves and had a weapon without a silencer.

The unknown man who shot Farion had been watching her house for several weeks before the attack. “He had been here for two weeks, watching and only looking here. He had been here every day since the week before last. Every day at 10 o’clock he sat here on the bench,” the witness noted.

Neo-Nazi slogans heard at Farion’s funeral

On July 22, at Farion’s funeral in Lviv, Russians were called upon to leave the city. People who came to the funeral chanted “Muscovites, get out of Lviv! Language matters.” In addition, at Farion’s funeral, a banner was seen on which she was placed in the same row with the leader of the “Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists” (OUN, recognized in Russia as an extremist organization and banned) Stepan Bandera.

It was later reported that the Lviv City Council voted to rename one of the streets in Farion’s honor. The final decision on renaming will be made after consultations with the politician’s relatives on the choice of a suitable street.