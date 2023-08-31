Thursday, August 31, 2023
Neo-Nazis | Bellingcat: The international neo-Nazi network organized an event in Hämeenlinna in June

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
According to Bellingcat, the event was attended by persons belonging to the Finnish membership section of the American skinhead group Hammerskins, as well as guests from elsewhere.

In June At Evo in Hämeenlinna, the White Boy Summer Fest, which has become an annual event for the extreme right and neo-Nazis, was organized. says the investigating Bellingcat group.

The two-day event featured far-right bands and organized a martial arts tournament.

According to Bellingcat, the event was organized for the first time in 2022.

Bellingcat’s according to the event, people belonging to the Finnish member section of the American skinhead group called Hammerskins and guests from elsewhere participated in the event.

Finnish Hammerskins are also known as Crew 38.

Hammerskins was founded in the late 1980s in Texas. American NGO Anti-Defamation League describes it as “the most violent and well-organized neo-Nazi skinhead group in the United States.”

The organization has member groups in different parts of Europe and the United States.

Bellingcat’s according to the event was organized in a rental villa, which was rented from a southern Finnish tourism entrepreneur. The entrepreneur owns several rental cabins in southern Finland.

Bellingcat reached out to the entrepreneur, who said that he had not been aware of the event organized in his rental villa or the nature of the event.

Bellingcat bases its information on the images, information and event brochures it receives from Discord and Telegram groups.

The Bellingcat group was able to place the venue in Evo by comparing the photos of the event spread on social media with the advertisement photos of rental cabins and villas.

