From: Stephanie Munk

Russian partisans are apparently fighting the Putin regime in western Russia. One of their leaders is said to be a leading figure in the European neo-Nazi scene.

BELGOROD – A “spy and sabotage squad” entered Russian territory from Ukraine on Monday (March 22). Artillery and mortar shell battles broke out and continue to this day. According to the authorities, eight people were injured, most of the residents apparently fled or were evacuated.

Two Russian volunteer corps, fighting on Kiev’s side in the Ukraine war, claimed responsibility for the attacks in Russia’s extreme west. The goal is to create a demilitarized zone along the border to prevent constant shelling of Ukrainian territory, they said. The Ukrainian government has denied any direct involvement.

According to a report by the Russian news portal, they are specifically behind the attacks on the Russian border area Meduza two Russian organizations operating out of Ukraine: the Freedom for Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps. What is behind these groups?

Legion “Freedom for Russia”: Russian defectors fight on the side of Ukraine

According to a report by Radio FreeEurope founded in March 2022, shortly after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. It is said to consist of Russian soldiers who did not want to fight for the Kremlin’s goals in Ukraine and therefore defected to the side of the Ukrainians. According to their manifesto, they see themselves as “free citizens” who want to fight for a “new Russia” without Putin.

The legion is now said to consist of up to four battalions with up to 4,000 Russian fighters. The Legion is part of the International Volunteer Corps within the Russian Army. It is supposed to fight under Ukrainian command, especially in the artillery and is apparently also in the city, which has been fought over for months Bachmut in action.

The Legion’s political representative, Ilya Vladimirovich Ponomaryov, said after the Belgorod attacks that it was up to the Russians to end this war by fighting Putin’s regime. “It’s not fair when Ukrainians shed their blood for our freedom.”

“Russian Volunteer Corps”: Collecting pool for neo-Nazis who fled to Ukraine

The “Russian Volunteer Corps”, which is also said to be responsible for the attacks on Russian territory, also emerged in response to Putin’s attack on Ukraine. In August 2022, about half a year after the start of the war. Unlike the “Freedom for Russia” legion, however, the group apparently consists of ultra-right Russian nationalists and neo-Nazis.

According to Russia expert and journalist Michael Colborne, some extreme right-wing opponents of Putin fled from Russia to Ukraine around ten years ago. During this time, the Kremlin began to crack down on right-wing extremists because it increasingly perceived them as a threat.

One of the leaders of the extreme right-wing Russians in Ukraine is said to be the Russian neo-Nazi Denis Kapustin, who also calls himself Denis Nikitin. With the “Russian Volunteer Corps” Kapustin apparently wanted to set up a gathering place for ultra-right Russians who want to fight against the Ukraine invasion and against Putin after the beginning of the war. This is what Russia expert Colborne describes in the podcast of the news magazine Meduza.

Russian neo-Nazi Denis Kapustin grew up in Cologne

According to Colborne, Kapustin grew up in Moscow, where he became radicalized in the right-wing football hooligan scene. In the early 2000s he went to Cologne with his family – probably as part of a visa program for people with a Jewish background.

In Germany, Kapustin was apparently active among violent hooligans at 1. FC Köln and soon learned to speak fluent German in addition to English. He soon networked internationally and advanced to become one of the leading figures in the European neo-Nazi scene. In 2018 he founded the well-known neo-Nazi clothing label “White Rex”. He also organized combat events and Nazi festivals, including the “Battle of the Nibelungs” in front of around 600 right-wing supporters in Ostritz, Saxony.

Kapustin believes in white supremacy

Because of his activities, Germany expelled Kapustin in 2019, and he has not been allowed to enter the Schengen area since then, the news channel writes nv in a report. However, he is said to have lived in Ukraine since 2017.

After Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, he quickly sided with Ukraine because of his hatred of the Putin regime, Colborne told IPS Meduza. Ideologically, Kapustin is a supporter of the idea of ​​white supremacy and has repeatedly spoken out against Russian minorities.

It is unclear how many Russian exiles in Ukraine joined his volunteer corps, but there are probably several dozen. It is also not clear whether they are fighting under the command of the Ukrainian army. Ukraine is not committed to the “Russian Volunteer Corps”, but also benefits from their actions as they help to unsettle the Putin regime and could therefore at least tolerate them.

Kapustin had already appeared in a video in March 2023, when the “Russian Volunteer Corps” had apparently penetrated the Russian border region near Bryansk and started shooting there.

Also known Russian nationalist apparently involved in attacks in Belgorod

The well-known Russian nationalist Alexei Levkin, who is also said to be a member of the Russian Volunteer Corps, is said to have been involved in the latest attacks. According to the Russian news agency Tass, he appeared in a video released by the corps on May 22, allegedly filmed in a field in Belgorod.

Levkin stands loud Meduza on Russia’s wanted list. In 2018 he was charged in absentia with “creating an extremist group” and “inciting hatred or enmity”.

Reactions from Russia to attacks in Belgorod

The Russian State Investigative Committee has meanwhile opened criminal proceedings on terrorism charges over the fighting in the western border region. According to a press release from the authority, investigations are currently underway into terrorism, attempted murder and attempted killing of security officials, wanton destruction of property and illegal possession of weapons and explosives. “Representatives of Ukrainian military associations” are to blame for the attacks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists the attacks were “a cause for great concern” as “Ukrainian militants” continued their “activities against our country.” (smu with material from dpa)