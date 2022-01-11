Home page politics

US Attorney Nick Brown speaks with senior officials from the FBI and the Seattle Police Department in federal court. © Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times / AP / dpa

The “Atomwaffen Division” had become known in Germany because of death threats against Cem Özdemir and Claudia Roth. A leading member has now been convicted in the United States.

Washington – A leading member of the neo-Nazi group “Atomwaffen Division” has been sentenced to seven years in prison in Washington State.

Kaleb Cole (25) was accused, among other things, of being involved in a conspiracy to intimidate journalists and others who campaigned against anti-Semitism, the US Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. “Kaleb Cole helped lead a violent, nationwide neo-Nazi group,” said District Attorney Nick Brown. “He repeatedly called for violence, hoarded weapons and organized ‘hate camps’.” Three accomplices who pleaded guilty had previously been convicted.

The “Atomwaffen Division” became known in Germany in autumn 2019 because of death threats against the Green politicians Cem Özdemir and Claudia Roth. The Federal Ministry of the Interior announced at the time that the German security authorities were closely following the activities of this group. The group was first noticed by the authorities in June 2018. There are indications of activities against the free and democratic basic order. dpa